Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 346,444 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.75% of Brunswick worth $58,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,813. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

