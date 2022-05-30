Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553,460 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.15% of Fiserv worth $105,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $316,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $101.37. 96,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,460. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

