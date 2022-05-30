Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,324 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $190,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.
Shares of ADBE traded up $19.62 on Monday, hitting $428.22. 162,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,519. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.