Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,324 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.2% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $190,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $19.62 on Monday, hitting $428.22. 162,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,519. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.