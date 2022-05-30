Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,038 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 256,454 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.53. 84,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,252. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,306 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

