Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.
VOX stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.41. 3,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,185. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
