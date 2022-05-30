Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 208.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 442,786 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $84,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.12. 68,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

