Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.33% of NVR worth $68,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $117.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $4,467.76. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,998.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,416.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,004.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

