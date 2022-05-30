Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 48,320 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,009,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,320 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.65. 814,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

