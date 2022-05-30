Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

ZY opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 1,962.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 712,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,214 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $46,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymergen by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,995 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zymergen by 3,935.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 795,528 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

