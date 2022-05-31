-$0.29 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

