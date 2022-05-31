$0.34 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.