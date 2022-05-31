$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Arbor Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbor Realty Trust.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,642. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

