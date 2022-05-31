$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Bank posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 23,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,978. First Bank has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Bank by 285.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.