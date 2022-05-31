$0.43 EPS Expected for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Financiero Galicia’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

GGAL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 415,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

