-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is $0.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $107,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.