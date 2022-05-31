-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

