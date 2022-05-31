$0.73 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter.
VC traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 510,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,434. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.
About Visteon (Get Rating)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
