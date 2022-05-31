$0.73 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter.

VC traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 510,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,434. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

