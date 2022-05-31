$0.92 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. Edison International posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.91. 94,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.