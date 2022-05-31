-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($0.99). New Relic reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $6,923,832. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 718,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,255. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

