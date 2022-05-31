$0.97 EPS Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. ITT reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

ITT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. 15,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,001. ITT has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

