$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $981.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $40.33. 108,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,371. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

