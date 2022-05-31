$1.07 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after buying an additional 530,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 576,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

