$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.23. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.32. 17,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $559,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

