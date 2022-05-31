$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.