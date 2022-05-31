$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $185.76 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

