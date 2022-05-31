$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.