10,000 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

