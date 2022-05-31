100,000 Shares in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHAAU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $6,500,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000.

NASDAQ:OHAAU remained flat at $$9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

