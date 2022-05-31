$135.26 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. MarketWise reported sales of $142.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $549.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.93 million to $554.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $608.45 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $627.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

