$15.37 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.33 million to $15.40 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $14.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $60.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $60.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.86 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $70.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,997. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 26,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,422,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 390,218 shares of company stock worth $988,089. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Neuronetics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

