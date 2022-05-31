16,198 Shares in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESBK. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.
Shares of ESBK stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.90.
Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.
