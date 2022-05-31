$163.53 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will report sales of $163.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.90 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $722.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $730.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.59 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $891.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

ORA stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. 11,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

