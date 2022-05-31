1,705 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,364,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. 1,162,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.