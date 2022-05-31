17,521 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,042. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.