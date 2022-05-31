$2.11 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $2.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,199. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $2,916,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $372,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

