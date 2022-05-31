$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $44.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.64 million to $127.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.63 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $49.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

