$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.56. TD SYNNEX posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TD SYNNEX.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,681,288 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.