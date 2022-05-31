$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $125.65. 59,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

