$2.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.04. Union Pacific posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.22 to $13.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.78. 4,393,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.