20,000 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $613.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,421,638 shares of company stock worth $39,690,868. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

