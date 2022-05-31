2,183 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,291,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,854,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,331 shares of company stock worth $10,285,430. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.