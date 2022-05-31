$235.94 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to post sales of $235.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.22 million to $260.00 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $154.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.75 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFT. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

SFT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 653,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 126,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

