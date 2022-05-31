23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ ME opened at 2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.22 and its 200-day moving average is 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.47. 23andMe has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 13.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.03. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The company had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in 23andMe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 293,450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 23andMe by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

