$242.57 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to post sales of $242.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the highest is $246.30 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $945.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.05 million to $950.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $999.22 million, with estimates ranging from $991.95 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. 2,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,908. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.