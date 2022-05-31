2,711 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

JCI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,148. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

