2,905 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.22. 73,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,875. The company has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average of $202.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

