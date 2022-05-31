295,700 Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Bought by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 295,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. JOANN comprises about 7.6% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOAN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,445. The stock has a market cap of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 over the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

