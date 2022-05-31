3,020 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

