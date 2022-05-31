311,754 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.95% of Pyxis Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,386,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,326,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,457. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

