$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce $325.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $326.40 million. Envestnet posted sales of $288.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. 20,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.35 and a beta of 1.06. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

